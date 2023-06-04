🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE – The 14th season of Yoga on the Riverfront is underway on the Susquehanna River common.

Each Saturday through Sept. 2, a free yoga class will be held at the levee opening at Millenium Circle at 10 a.m.

Parking is located across the street from Millenium Circle, but typically fills up quickly, so those planning to use that lot are advised to arrive early.

