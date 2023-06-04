🔊 Listen to this

Forever Bloom and Friends has a wide, dazzling variety of crafts and items for sale.

The Brainy Unicorn is one of an estimated 28 small crafts businesses that sells their merchandise out of Forever Bloom and Friends, which opened in November on Kelly Street in Luzerne.

LUZERNE — When opening their brand new shop in November, owners Michele Sherinsky and Cindy Kuhns envisioned Forever Bloom and Friends as a place for the area’s best and brightest crafters to call home.

Two of the store’s newest “friends,” Gail Rauth and Amanda Reeder, were on hand Sunday to greet customers and to properly introduces themselves to the West Side community, having just moved some of their products into the store about a month ago.

“It’s good experience and a good way to get our name out there,” said Rauth, who along with Reeder sells a unique array of handmade items under the name “The Brainy Unicorn.”

An engaged couple, Gail and Amanda began The Brainy Unicorn in 2020, turning an already existing love of crafting into a business.

“I started crafting when I was a kid, I’ve always done a little dabbling,” Rauth said. “Last year we got laid off, so while we had some time to spare, we decided to dabble in this again, making things here and there.”

Already veterans of the local craft fair circuit, The Brainy Unicorn has now laid down roots in three stores: Sunny Treasures in Tunkhannock, the Back Mountain Makery and now in Luzerne at Forever Bloom and Friends.

“It’s easier to keep it moving. … When we do the festivals, we just take whatever we have on hand and see how it goes,” Rauth said. “Here, we’re able to get an idea of what’s selling, what’s trending, we could swap things out if we need to.”

On displays both inside the store and outside, some of the hand-crafted items for sale by the Brainy Unicorn were available, giving customers a good look at what the Brainy Unicorn adds to the already-dazzling display of merchandise for sale at Forever Bloom.

While the business was mainly built around handmade jewelry to start, Reeder and Rauth have begun to branch out with their creations.

“We started out with bracelets, earrings and necklaces,” Rauth said.

“Now, we’re adding stuff for people who don’t necessarily want jewelry,” Reeder added.

That new inventory includes keychains, pens, wine glass charms, aromatherapy braclets and necklaces and one very unique addition — backpacks and stuffed animals with GPS trackers inside of them. With a school bus stop located right outside the store, those types of items could become hot sellers in the community.

“If you lose your backpack, or your kid wanders, you could find them,” Rauth said.

The Brainy Unicorn represents the latest addition to the Forever Bloom family, now with 28 local crafters represented on the store shelves, by Sherinsky’s estimation.

The store’s owners were excited to welcome their new clients and the positive energy that they bring to Forever Bloom.

“They bring a new breath of life to everything that they do with their enthusiasm,” Kuhns said. “They really believe in their products and believe in crafting.”