WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man convicted by a Luzerne County jury of raping a then 5-year-old girl in 2020 and 2021 was sentenced to decades in state prison.

Bryan Nee, 33, of Matson Avenue, was sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison by Judge David W. Lupas.

A jury convicted Nee after a two day trial in January on allegations he sexually assaulted a girl who contracted genital herpes, known medically as HSV-2.

During the trial, assistant district attorneys Carly Levandoski and John Carroll relied heavily on the sexually transmitted disease and the testimony of a nurse practitioner who treated the girl. Nee was diagnosed with having oral HSV-1 and genital HSV-2.

Nee was arrested by city police Det. Michael McGrath in January 2022 after the girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center in Wilkes-Barre. A recording of the hour length interview with the girl was played to the jury.

Levandoski told the jury during her closing arguments in January that a child as young as the victim shouldn not know certain parts of the body and should not have been diagnosed with a sexually transmitted disease.

Nee was convicted and sentenced on charges of rape of a child, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and indecent assault.

Lupas further ordered Nee to serve three years probation upon release from prison.

Nee was also found he met the criteria as a sexual violent predator and is mandated to lifetime registration of his address under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.