Luzerne County Election Board members Alyssa Fusaro, at left, and Denise Williams review a May 16 primary election reconciliation report Monday at the county’s Penn Place Building in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Luzerne County’s Election Board held off on certifying the May 16 primary election results at today’s 1 p.m. meeting, saying it must perform more research on the reconciliation report comparing voter counts to the number of ballots processed.

“We still have some unfinished business,” board Chairwoman Denise Williams announced before the board recessed to return to the county’s Penn Place building in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

The board plans to travel back to the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre at 4 p.m. today to resume its certification meeting.

Board members decided more review was needed during its public review of the reconciliation report before the certification meeting.

At issue are the reconciliation figures in Wilkes-Barre Wards 15 and 3.

In the city’s Ward 15, the reconciliation report showed 225 voters signed in, and 173 ballots were scanned.

The board retrieved the bag containing those ballots and recounted them, to find the number of ballots was around that amount.

Ward 3’s reconciliation indicated 126 voters signed in, but only 84 ballots were scanned.

Shortly before 3 p.m., county Election Director Eryn Harvey pinpointed the cause of the discrepancy in figures. Harvey said the judges of elections incorrectly included mail voters in their totals of those signed in at polling places. Once the mail voters were deducted from the count, the numbers match the ballots scanned, Harvey said.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.