Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said his office’s investigation of the November 2022 general election paper ballot shortage has been completed.

Before a report is made public, Sanguedolce said he will schedule a meeting with new county Manager Romilda Crocamo to discuss the findings and whether “any action needs to be taken.”

After that, the DA said he will meet with county council and present a written report to council members. A report also will be provided to the county election board and, ultimately, the public, he said.

Sanguedolce provided the update during Monday’s election board meeting to certify the results of the May 16 primary election.

The DA said his investigation has been “complete for some time.”

“In discussions with the chief county solicitor, we opted not to release anything because it was too close to the election. With a new county manager starting and all those things up in the air, we thought a release of information might have, or at least appear to have, some effect on the election itself, so we decided to hold off,” he said.

Sanguedolce told the board he wanted to make sure it was aware of the status.

“I know everyone’s wondering about it. That’s why it hasn’t come out, and I wanted you all to know first,” he said.

The DA has said the Pennsylvania election code mandates such investigations be handled by his office, even if no criminal wrongdoing is identified. County election boards must investigate election irregularities and violations and report all suspicious circumstances to the DA, he said. That is how the DA’s Office has primary jurisdiction in complaints related to election matters, he said.

