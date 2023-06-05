🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City Council will meet in work session on Tuesday at 6 p.m. with several high-ticket items to be discussed.

One item is the proposed purchase of a 45-foot mobile health clinic from Farber Specialty Vehicles, of Columbus, Ohio, for $975,860.

According to tonight’s work session agenda, funding for the purchase would come from an Epidemiology and Laboratory and Capacity Grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The same grant could also allow the city to enter into an agreement with Esri for $650,000 “to better engage the community and improve operational efficiencies” through Esri’s software, services and training program for multi-departmental collaboration.

Esri is a global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence and mapping. The company is headquartered in California.

Council will also consider the second and final vote on the ordinance that essentially bans the use of consumer-grade fireworks in the city that was approved on first reading at the last council meeting.

At Council’s meeting on May 25, several city residents voiced support for council’s decision to change the city’s fireworks ordinance to basically ban consumer fireworks.

Council President Mike Belusko, and Council members Bill Barrett, Tony Brooks and John Marconi voted for the change in the ordinance that makes it illegal to set off fireworks within 150 feet of an occupied structure. Fines can be levied up to $500 for violations of the ordinance.

Council and City Administrator Charles McCormick noted that the new language in the ordinance assures that fireworks can not be set off anywhere in the city, because there is no location in the city that would meet that requirement.

Other agenda items include:

• Approval of a resolution that would authorize application for a $250,000 Greenway Trails and Recreation Program grant from the Commonwealth Financing Authority for the West Bank Riverfront Park Rehabilitation Project in the Kirby Park Upland area. The project improvements include pond rehabilitation, new pedestrian trails, educational kiosks, safety lighting, benches, trash receptacles and directional signage.

• Appointment of Arthur W. Breese to the city’s Fire Civil Service Commission through Dec. 31, 2025.

• Approval of the suspension of the ordinance prohibiting the open consumption of alcohol on city property for the annual Rockin’ the River concert series from 5 to 10 p.m. on July 14, 21 and 28 at the River Common and also for the Rainbow Alliance Pridefest on June 25.

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.