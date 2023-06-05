🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The trial of a Shavertown attorney who is facing criminal vehicular homicide charges for a 2018 fatal drunken crash in Carbon County, has been rescheduled for Aug. 7.

The trial was scheduled for the week of June 12 in the case of Joseph Persico, but Carbon County Judge Joseph J. Matika has granted a continuance until the August date.

Carbon County District Attorney Michael Greek on Monday confirmed that the trial has been scheduled.

Persico, 72, is charged with killing Paul Gerrity in a head-on crash on the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Nov. 6, 2018. Persico’s attorney, Paul Walker, requested the continuance, Greek said.

DA Greek said Persico is charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault and several other offenses.

State police allege in court records that Persico had a blood alcohol level of .22% after the crash. An adult driver in Pennsylvania is considered legally intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of .08%.

According to police reports, Persico was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of the turnpike when his Audi A-4 sedan slammed head-on into a Honda Civic driven by Gerrity, 50, of Scranton, who was returning home from his job as a toll collector.

The impact caused Gerrity’s car to spin and hit another vehicle driven by Pan Tso, of Wilmington, Delaware, according to the report. Gerrity was pronounced dead at the scene, while Tso and Persico were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.

Persico has been free on $150,000 unsecured bail since his arrest. Persico resigned as an attorney with the law firm Rosenn, Jenkins & Greenwald following his arrest.

A lawsuit filed on behalf of Gerrity’s estate against Persico was settled out-of-court for more than $1.3 million.

Persico is confined to a wheelchair as a result of injuries he suffered in a fall at his home. The case has been continued several times over the years.

Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more. Click now to support or get more information.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.