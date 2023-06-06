🔊 Listen to this

SUGARLOAF TWP. — A Lackawanna County man was arraigned Tuesday on charges he sent and received nude pictures and videos from a teenage girl he met on social media sites.

Michael Edward Abramcheck, 31, of 134 Cherry St. Archbald, threatened to kill the girl if she did not send him more lewd pictures and videos, according to court records.

Sugarloaf Township police arrested Abramcheck after a more than two year investigation when the father reported the allegations in February 2021.

Abramcheck was charged with dissemination of a sexual photo or film to a minor, sexual extortion, terroristic threats, unlawful dissemination of a photo or film of minors engaged in sexual acts, unlawful contact with a minor and unlawful transmission of sexual explicit images to a minor. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $15,000 bail following his arraignment by District Judge Daniel O’Donnell in Butler Township.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police said the girl’s father reported in February 2021, his daughter received threats through social media apps from Abramcheck, whom the girl met through a friend in December 2020.

Shortly after meeting Abramcheck, he began communicating with her on Snapchat and Instagram paying her money through a cash app for nude pictures and videos, the complaint says.

Police in the complaint say Abramcheck sent the girl a video of himself having sexual relations with a woman.

Abramcheck threatened to kill the girl if she did not send him more nude photographs and videos, the complaint says.

Police allegedly recovered the video of Abramcheck having sex with a woman he sent to the girl after her cellular phone was forensically analyzed.

Abramcheck’s cellular phone was seized when he was served with a search warrant.

During a forensic analysis of his cellular phone, police said communications, videos and pictures were exchanged between Abramcheck and the girl.

Abramcheck told police, the complaint says, he would find females on social media apps and ask them for pictures and money in return for money.