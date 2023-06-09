Leadership Northeast hosts annual dinner and graduation

Alumni, sponsors, city officials, and more were present for Leadership Northeast’s Annual Dinner and Graduation event held at the Woodlands Inn on Thursday night.

Katrina Wallace, left, Amber Riedinger, and Rachel Wiernusz pose for a photo during Thursday night’s Annual Dinner and Graduation event hosted by Leadership Northeast.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown talks about Catherine O’Donnell, Esq., the 2023 recipient of the Distinguished Leadership Award at Leadership Northeast’s Annual Dinner and Graduation event on Thursday night.

PLAINS TWP.— Thursday marked a big night for Leadership Northeast, who hosted their 42nd Annual Dinner and Graduation at the Woodlands Inn.

The night honored Leadership Northeast’s graduating Core Class of 2023, the incoming Core Class of 2024, and Catherine O’Donnell, Esq. with O’Donnell Law Offices, the recipient of the 2023 Distinguished Leadership Award.

“Cathy was an unbelievable choice this year,” said Jessica Cronauer, Executive Director of Leadership Northeast. “She has been a steward and champion of NEPA for decades, and we are so thrilled to make the world aware of all that she’s contributing.”

The Distinguished Leadership Award is awarded annually to an exceptional graduate of one of the six programs offered by Leadership Northeast. The ideal recipient is someone that has continued to give back to the program and the greater NEPA community.

“I’m so very grateful, I’m humbly honored, and I hope to pay it forward,” said O’Donnell, an alumna of the Executive Leadership program.

Also celebrated at the event was the graduating Core Class of 2023, which graduated 52 members from the program.

The year-long Core Leadership program focuses on leadership development and community awareness for professionals who work within the NEPA region.

The packed banquet room celebrated the newest graduates, with many previous graduates in attendance.

This is certainly the case for Debbie Taylor of Forty Fort and Kelly Rava of Pittston Twp., two members of the Amplify Leadership inaugural Class of 2022.

Rava, also a 2018 Core Leadership graduate, has gone to the past seven Annual Dinner and Graduation events put on by Leadership Northeast.

For Taylor, however, the event was the first of its kind that she has attended— but that didn’t stop her from feeling right at home among her peers.

“Leadership is in our blood — it’s kind of a sisterhood,” she said.

Amidst dinner and cocktail hour, guests of the event celebrated the work done by the graduating class, including “Kirby Super Stars,” a project done with the Salvation Army Kirby House to provide families in transition the support and resources needed to grow and thrive, “Pantry Raiders,” creating a personal care product pantry at the Hazleton Office of Maternal and Family Health Services, and more.

And for Cronauer, there was much to commemorate.

“We are an organization that is very much about the work that gets done and not the accolades. This night is an illustration of what kind of magic can happen when people learn to collaborate effectively,” she said.