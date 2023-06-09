🔊 Listen to this

HAZLE TWP. — The Hazleton Area Class of 2023 graduation has been postponed due to air quality and the weather, district officials announced.

Originally set for Friday afternoon, it has been moved to Saturday morning.

A message from Superintendent Dr. Brian T. Uplinger posted to the district’s Facebook page read as follows:

“With the unpredictability of the rain forecasted for this evening, along with the air quality still being in the ‘orange’ range, it is necessary to move graduation to tomorrow at 10:00 am. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

“Gates will open at 8:00 am. Students must be at the High School by 9:15 am to get ready for the procession. This decision was not made lightly. We want the ceremony to be memorable in a positive way and not because of the weather or air quality. Tomorrow morning is predicted to be beautiful and that’s how we want to remember the day and our graduates of 2023.”