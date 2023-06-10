🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Local bookworms escaped the rain at the Osterhout Free Library’s tent book sale on Friday afternoon for the chance to snag a handful—or an overflowing bag — of price-reduced books.

Library patrons donated the books available for purchase and all proceeds go back into funding the library and its programs.

Customers browsed the aisles of books spanning over 50 genres, and not a single person was empty-handed.

“We had the line going out the door,” said Linda Kubiak, co-chair and president of the tent sale.

Despite the rain, eager readers lined up outside of the tent up to an hour before its opening, she said.

The sale not only hosted an impressive literary collection, but it also offered audio books, CDs, DVDs, board games, and puzzles.

And the book sale didn’t just attract Wilkes-Barre residents; Danielle Mozdy of Shenandoah traveled nearly an hour to satisfy her book cravings.

The thriller and romance-lover said that “books- lots of books” are what enticed her to make the trek.

She was inspired by her friends, who have attended the sale in previous years and brought her along this year.

“There’s definitely a large selection here- certainly a lot of good ones,” Mozdy said.

Another member of the girl group, Samantha Navratil of Ringtown, toted a large bag filled to the brim with books.

“It’s fun and thrilling— and the books are cheap,” Navratil said.

The team at the Osterhout Library prepares for the sale all year long, meeting once a week to sort and organize the books for the upcoming year’s sale.

It’s something they have been doing every year for 46 years, only taking one year off due to the pandemic. Last year was the first year they were able to host it inside the tent again after safety regulations relaxed.

“We’re glad we’re back to the tent,” Kubiak said.

The book sale will continue on Saturday, June 10, from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

The remaining hours of the book sale are Monday, June 12 through Thursday, June 15 from 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.; Friday, June 16 from 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.; and Saturday, June 17 from 9–11:30 a.m.

All sales are cash only.