WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Under the bright lights of the Mohegan Sun Arena, Wilkes-Barre Area’s Class of 2023 celebrated their graduation on Friday afternoon.
Just the second-ever commencement ceremony for the consolidated, unified Wilkes-Barre Area High School, Friday’s commencement packed the arena full of friends and loved ones excited to usher the Class of 2023 into the next phase of their lives.
Student speakers included the Class of 2023’s valedictorian, Jyanna Mendola, and salutatorian Joseph Meager. The graduating class’s officers were also brought up to the stage to assist Wilkes-Barre Area superintendent Dr. Brian Costello with his own speech.
Special recognition was shown to the 43 members of the graduating class who were noted as Scholars with Distinction; the students recognized all maintained a 98 grade point average throughout their high school career.
For more on Wilkes-Barre Area’s commencement ceremony, including a full list of the graduating seniors, be sure to check back for the Times Leader’s special graduation section, coming later this month.
