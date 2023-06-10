🔊 Listen to this

LEHMAN TWP. — Lake-Lehman High School Class of 2023 celebrated its 65th commencement ceremony inside the school gymnasium Friday evening, after rain showers forced the faculty to move the celebration indoors from its usual spot in the Edward H. Edwards Stadium.

Student speakers included Senior Class President Hunter Richard Tyler Orlofski, Salutatorian Damian Robert Napierkowski and Valedictorian Faye Llewellyn Post.

Superintendent James McGovern took time near the end of the ceremony to thank all of the volunteers that helped move the festivities inside, as well as bidding farewell to all of the Lake-Lehman facility retirees.

For the full story, including a list of the Lake-Lehman High School graduates, be sure to check out the Times Leader’s special graduation section that will be out later this month.