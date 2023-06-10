Event continues Saturday with parade, cookoff

Kayleigh Williams of Edwardsville and Julia Walsh of Kingston enjoy fair food during Edwardsville’s Pierogi Festival.

A sheep named Cupid was very interested in the food pellets Darren Nesbitt purchased early Friday afternoon in the petting zoo, one of many attractions at the Pierogi Festival in Edwardsville.

Many vendors and tents are lined up at the Pierogi Festival in John Hopkins Park in Edwardsville, where the playground area offered some festival goers a place to rest and eat early Friday afternoon.

Jessica Glaser of Plymouth and her children, 9-year-old Jacob, soon-to-be-3 Sofia and 12-year-old Dominic, enjoy some fair food early Friday afternoon at the Pierogi Festival.

It might look like Darth Vader is battling a pierogie in Jedi robes, but the real-life faces pearing through the holes in the cardboard are Demetrius Yeager of Wilkes-Barre and his mom, Amy Matello. Taking a picture of her mother and brother is Isabella Yeager, at left.

While the abundance of fair food at the Pierogi Festival is “definitely” a big attraction, Hailey Miller of Edwardsville said visiting with Endless Dreams animals on Friday afternoon was enjoyable as well.

EDWARDSVILLE — As Pierogi Festival patrons admired the sheep and goats at the Festival’s little petting zoo on Friday afternoon, a woman from Endless Dreams Animals supplied their names.

“That’s Hershey,” she told the bystanders. “And Molly, and Claus, and Fearless.”

One of the larger sheep approached Darren Nesbitt of Edwardsville expectantly, perhaps noticing the young man had just pulled out a dollar to purchase some feed pellets. That sheep was named Cupid.

And he was eager for lunch.

“Cupid, you are like a vacuum cleaner,” Nesbitt said with a laugh as the sheep sucked up the food from his hand.

Cupid certainly wasn’t the only creature interested in eating as the two-day Pierogi Festival got underway at noon Friday at John Hopkins Park on High Street in the borough.

“Definitely the food” is a draw to the annual festival, Hailey Miller of Edwardsville said.

And, of course, pierogies loom large on many food truck menus.

Besides standard pierogies, you’ll find such delicacies as pierogi pizza, pierogi grilled cheese (on Texas toast with Cooper and Muenster cheese and caramelized onions) and even Polish Nachos.

What, you might ask, are Polish Nachos?

“We take six mini pierogies and top them with taco meat and melted cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, chives and sour cream,” explained Tammy Rynkiewicz from TNT’s Pierogi Plus, one of dozens of vendors who had set up shop at the festival.

(A reporter tried the Polish Nachos, and they’re delicious.)

Other stands offered “fresh cut fries” and “fresh squeezed lemonade,” cheesecake, pickles, roasted sweet corn, mini doughnuts, Welsh cookies, raisin bread, kettle corn and much more.

“I’m on a mission, for a funnel cake and candy apple,” one fair-goer declared.

Not only funnel cakes but many other items were deep-fried, from Oreos, to pierogies to cheeseburgers.

Twelve-year-old Dominic Glaser of Plymouth was familiar with the fried cheeseburgers, having tried them last year. This year, Dominic introduced his 9-year-old brother, Jacob, and 2-year-old sister, Sofia, to the deep fried balls of meat, each adorned with a strip of bacon.

Friday was Sofia’s last day to be 2, actually. She turns 3 on Saturday, the final day of the Pierogi Festival, and her mom, Jessica, said the family will probably return to the Pierogi Festival “after her party.”

The Pierogi Festival continues on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Highlights include the Pierogi Festival Parade, which begins at 11 a.m. and proceeds along Main Street, and the Pierogi Cookoff at 2 p.m.

Musical entertainment will be provided by George Rittenhouse at 11 a.m., by Tom Slick and the Converted Thunderbolt Greaseslappers at 4 p.m. and by the Curtain Street Band at 7 p.m.