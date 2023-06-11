🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Prime Bins, which offers a variety of merchandise at budget friendly prices, has officially moved to its new location on South Main Street, just across the street from its previous home.

The discount store’s new self-proclaimed ‘mega location’ opened last Sunday, after moving from its former spot on Hazle Street to the space formerly occupied by Volunteers of America Family Thrift Store, which permanently closed its doors three years ago.

The spacious 26,500-square-foot facility is certainly an upgrade for Prime Bins, and the store promises that the new facility will allow them to offer an even wider selection of merchandise, at bargain prices.

According to a post on its Facebook page, the store’s inventory is purchased in bulk or from close-out sales, and boasts a variety of name brand electronics, cosmetics, appliances, shoes and more.

Current operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit www.primebinspa.com or www.facebook.com/PrimeBins.