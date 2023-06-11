Autobiography highlights milestones, challenges, including disability

Trenaya Reid, a graduate of GAR High School and a former member of Wilkes-Barre City Junior Council, has written an autobiography titled: “Life Rollz On.”

Reid, 28 and a resident of Florida, said the autobiography highlights the milestones and challenges she has faced throughout her life, discussing how she overcame each obstacle to achieve her goals.

“I am a person with a physical disability and a wheelchair user,” Reid said. “I have written my book to encourage readers who have disabilities, parents with disabilities, professionals that work with those with disabilities and other audiences; that no matter the obstacles that are thrown our way, we can still move forward to pursue our dreams.”

Reid will host a “book talk event” on Wednesday, June 28, at 5 p.m. at the Osterhout Free Library Reading Room, 71 South Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre.

“I have overcome challenges that have led me to being on television as a child to a career where I advocate for those with disabilities,” Reid said. “This autobiography will tell the story of the life of the legend that was born on Dec. 28 — Trenaya Michele Reid.”

Reid said the book also provides her key takeaways and readers will get a more in-depth picture of her friends and family that were there to support her throughout each stage of her life.

“I have chosen to write this autobiography, not for people to feel sorry for me, but to encourage my readers to apply some of these takeaways in their own lives,” Reid said.

Reid also gives special thanks to all of her family and friends that have supported her along the way. Reid states that she wouldn’t be where she is at today without her parents, siblings and extended family supporting her throughout the last 28 years of her life. Reid also wants to show her nieces and nephews that you can do anything you want to do as long as you put your mind to it.

Reid is a champion for ADA Rights and Advocacy for those with disabilities.

Being a person with a physical disability, Reid said she has been an advocate and mentor for those with disabilities since she was younger.

Within her career, Reid said she has been in the space of disability advocacy for more than eight years, conducting over a dozen presentations on disability advocacy and etiquette.

Reid received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in political science, with a certification in Spanish, from Temple University in Philadelphia in 2016. From there, Reid earned her Master’s Degree in public administration at the University of Central Florida in Orlando in 2018, with her research focused on wanting to help individuals with disabilities within the nonprofit industry post-graduation. Reid’s research centered on education and employment for individuals with disabilities.

Reid has interned for Temple University’s Disability Resource Center, where she was able to place students with disabilities in federal internships and employment. This is where she gained a passion and interest in wanting to continue to help those with disabilities with employment.

She also worked for the Walt Disney World for several years. Now, Reid currently works within a non-profit organization as a program manager, where she assists those with disabilities with starting employment or returning back to work.

Reid’s autobiography Life Rollz On can be found on her website — tmprenterprisesllc — as well as on Amazon.

