🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — After a successful preview sale gave book lovers a taste on Friday, the Friends of the Osterhout Library’s annual book sale kicked off on Saturday afternoon.

Every rack, every shelf and every table was occupied with prospective customers, and the walkways were lined with readers looking to find their next great book (or books) to bring home.

“There were lines down here, and lines down these aisles,” said book sale co-chair Linda Kubiak, motioning down the center of the tent. “This is usually the busiest day.”

A tradition dating back nearly 50 years, the Osterhout’s book sale always proves to be a hot ticket in downtown Wilkes-Barre, and with a treasure trove of books spanning multiple genres and age groups, it seemed as though everyone who stopped by on Saturday left with their latest read.

“Where else could you find books for these prices?” said Larry Stirewalt, carrying several books already and still browsing for more.

Stirewalt was looking to add some books from the novelist David Baldacci to his collection, saying that Baldacci was good for summer reading.

At the far end of the tent, the children’s table was also busy throughout the day, a welcome sight to Kubiak and the rest of the Osterhout team.

“I used to play library when I was younger, you don’t hear about that as much anymore,” Kubiak said. “It’s so important for the kids.”

The book sale will be open to the public for all to enjoy from Monday through Saturday this upcoming week, after an off day today.

Each new day will feature a different sale for customers, including buy one, get one deals on religion books on Monday, and cookbooks on Tuesday.

Wednesday is Children’s Day, with a big raffle planned, and customers could also fill a bag with books for $5. Paperback and fiction books are two for the price of one on Thursday, and all books are half price on Friday.

The sale will wrap up Saturday with Bag and Box Day; customers could fill a bag with books for $5 or a box for $10.

This year’s sale is in honor of the late Irene Martin, a longtime president of the Friends of the Osterhout Free Library and a book sale chair. Martin’s family joined the Friends of the Osterhout on Friday to assist in officially opening the sale to the public.