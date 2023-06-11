🔊 Listen to this

The group doubles as a nonprofit founded by Jenna Lombardo, putting on shows and donating the proceeds to various local charities.

WILKES-BARRE — A local organization dedicated to raising awareness and support for children with congenital heart defects brought some good times to Public Square on Saturday, holding a carnival on the Square to help raise money for children and families dealing with these conditions.

NAZ CHD Awareness and Family Planning founder Autumn Biggs, herself the mother of a “heart kiddo,” decided to put on the carnival as a way to raise awareness of just how unseemingly common these heart defects can be, while also providing the community’s youth with an afternoon full of fun.

“One in 100 babies are born with CHD,” Biggs said. “What we’re doing today is raising awareness for CHD… all of our funds today will go to our CHD families.”

A few of those families could be seen around Public Square, enjoying all of the vendors and the fun that Saturday’s carnival has to offer.

Four-year-old Wayne Coyne was born with CHD, but on Saturday he was much more preoccupied with his cup of rainbow-colored ice cream.

Wyatt’s mother Brittany Miskewicz said that Wayne had already undergone three surgeries in his young life, having to travel as far as Boston for the procedures.

This is a big part of where NAZ CHD comes in: among many other things, funds generated by the organization help cover costs for families who have to travel long distances to receive care.

“Money for gas, hotels, whatever they may need, we’ll help with,” Biggs said. “If their car breaks down, we’ll help them fix it.”

The carnival itself brought together a number of vendors, along with a bounce castle, several fun carnival games and live entertainment courtesy of Pittston-based dance troupe A Chance to Dance.

Founded five years ago by Jenna Lombardo, A Chance to Dance also doubles as a nonprofit: the group donates proceeds from its shows to various NEPA charities.

“I’ve always wanted everyone to have a chance to dance,” Lombardo said.

The group was introduced by Biggs after some brief remarks from Zeid Alhashemi, a candidate for Kingston Township Supervisor.

“This is just the first step to spreading more awareness for CHD,” Alhashemi said.