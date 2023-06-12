🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — Pennsylvania Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich, a native of Scranton, returned to his hometown Friday to recognize World Elder Abuse Awareness Day and to announce plans for a New Regional Collaborative Project designed to help older adults experiencing abuse.

Joining Kavulich were representatives of the Lackawanna County Area Agency on Aging and representatives and partners from throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at Telespond Senior Services in Scranton.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day event was launched on June 15, 2006, by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse and the World Health Organization at the United Nations to promote a better understanding of abuse and neglect of older persons by raising awareness of the cultural, social, economic, and demographic processes affecting elder abuse and neglect.

In Lackawanna County, the recognition kicked off Friday with a visit from Kavulich to publicly announce a collaborative project designed to support and provide services for victims age 60 years and older.

Telespond Senior Services, 1200 Saginaw St., Scranton, will be the home of a regionally accessible older adult advocacy center, in Lackawanna County.

“This model is the first of its kind anywhere in the State of Pennsylvania,” Kavulich said. “The center will provide a multi-disciplinary team approach to serving victims in the safest, least restrictive way.”

In Pennsylvania the Older Adult Protective Services Act (OAPSA) provides a framework for reporting elder abuse, receiving, and investigating those reports and planning to reduce risk to vulnerable older adults.

Nearly 35,000 investigations under OAPSA are completed annually in PA.

In Lackawanna County alone, investigations are approaching 1200 annually. Sadly, it is estimated that only 10% of cases are reported.

The northeast regional Area Agency on Aging offices have partnered with organizations including The Pennsylvania Depart of Aging, the Pennsylvania Association of Area Agencies on Aging (P4A), Telespond Senior Services, the Moses Taylor Foundation, Lackawanna County, the City of Scranton, The Wright Center, the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, the Elder Justice Multi-Disciplinary Team and Weill Cornell out of New York City.

Over the last year, these partners have been working to ensure the plan for an Older Adult Advocacy Center is viable and sustainable, and can be replicated in other communities across the State of Pennsylvania.

Construction will soon start on the approximately 2,000 square foot addition to the existing Telespond Senior Services building that will become the Older Adult Advocacy Center.

Recognizing the need to better serve victims, the Advocacy Center will offer a person- centered approach to Older Adult Protective Services (OAPS) investigating, plans of care, treatment, and education to people over the age of sixty (60) years old.

Offering emergency respite and short-term transitional living space for older adults, the center will operate using a team approach — providing onsite services including forensic, medical, and competency evaluations; adult day and personal care services; senior companionship; legal services, transportation, and more.

The addition to Telespond will include four (4) one (1) bedroom units along with a medical station, handicap bathing facilities, a lounge, a small kitchenette area, and facilities for adults over the age of sixty in crisis.

The announcement of the Older Adult Advocacy Center at Telespond was made during the recognition of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day to provide hope, education, and awareness regarding the efforts to end abuse to older adults.

If you suspect an older adult is the victim of abuse, neglect, or exploitation please call the

Lackawanna County Area Agency on Aging at 570-963-6740 or the Protective Services Helpline at 800-490-8505.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.