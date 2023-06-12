🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Maybe I’m alone on this, but something has to be done about roadkill.

First of all, that’s a terrible term for an animal lying dead in the middle of a road.

Second, more must be done to avoid hitting innocent animals, but when it happens, we have to find a better and quicker way of getting them off the road.

Because if they remain there, chances are they are going to be run over again and again until they just somehow disappear.

Other animals may eat them, or vehicle tires will get parts of them stuck in their tread.

It’s gross.

And, for me at least, it is very sad.

I mean, it is an extremely sad thing to see a dead animal on the road that’s been hit by a car, but it’s also a hazard.

The website thenewswheel.com clearly states that a deer or groundhog on the road is an obstruction that could cause you to swerve dangerously.

“Alternatively, you could run over the roadkill and lose control of the wheel,” the website states.

So if you see recent roadkill lying in the street, you should at least do something to have it removed.

Here’s what thenewswheel.com suggests:

What should you do if you pass a dead animal on the street?

“Some wildlife removal organizations recommend stopping your car and moving the deceased animal to the side of the road, but there are some potential dangers to doing that. It may not be safe for you to park your car and walk into the middle of the road, especially on a highway or at a crowded intersection.

If you don’t have the proper protection or gear to move the animal (e.g., proper gloves), you could expose yourself to diseases. It’s especially a health and sanitation risk if the animal is decaying and its innards drip or smear onto your clothes.

Instead of risking your health and safety by removing the carcass yourself, take a mental note of where the roadkill is so you can describe the location, and then pull over at a spot like a gas station to report it so a properly equipped professional can dispose of it.”

Who should you call for roadkill removal?

The website says:

“There isn’t one exclusive phone number you can memorize to call and report a dead animal wherever you are. Every state, region, and city has its own team responsible for cleaning up roadkill — and thus, the contact information varies depending on where you’re located.

This organization may be an area’s animal control, the animal welfare league, street maintenance department, department of environmental protection, public safety department, game and wildlife management, or some other dedicated group.

If you’re tempted to take the easy solution and call 911, wait. Most municipalities discourage people from calling 911 for this unless the carcass is large and blocking traffic, posing a clear danger on the road. If the animal is small and won’t cause an accident if ran over, don’t make an emergency call.

If you’re traveling, it might not be obvious where you currently are. Your best solution is to use GPS to determine your location, and then use Google to find that area’s roadkill removal hotline.

It’s important that a carcass be removed from the road quickly. Not only is it a hazard to drivers who will swerve to avoid it, but it can also attract other animals to feast on the remains and thus put themselves in danger. So instead of assuming that someone else will call, take the initiative and make that call yourself — even if it’s not convenient.”

Back in the day, Loudon Wainwright III had a son, “Dead Skunk,” that tried to address the road kill dilemma by joking about it.

“Dead skunk in the middle of the road

Dead skunk in the middle of the road

Dead skunk in the middle of the road

Stinkin’ to high heaven

/

Take a whiff on me, that ain’t no rose

Roll up yer window and hold your nose

You don’t have to look and you don’t have to see

‘Cause you can feel it in your olfactory

/

Yeah you got your dead cat and you got your dead dog

On a moonlight night you got your dead toad frog

Got your dead rabbit and your dead raccoon

The blood and the guts they’re gonna make you swoon.”

/

OK, that’s enough. But you get the point.

All I know is that every time I see a dead animal in the road, I swerve to avoid it. It’s not a good feeling to think that this animal is being hit over and over after it has passed on.

It may seem silly to some, but there are many of us out there who really don’t want to encounter dead animals in the roadway.

Call me goofy, but I even say a quick prayer for them.

Try to avoid hitting these animals, especially if they dart out in front of your vehicle.

And don’t hit them again after they are gone.

Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more. Click now to support or get more information.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.