WILKES-BARRE — According to Dr. Jolene Carey-Pace, research analyst at The Institute, “opportunity youth” refers to people aged 16 to 24 who are not enrolled in school and who do not work.

Nationally, Carey-Pace said about 40% of individuals within this age range are either weakly attached or unattached to school or work at some point during these formative years. As of 2020, 166,100 youth were disconnected in Pennsylvania (almost 12%).

“Opportunity youth want to reconnect to work, school, and service but need help,” said Carey-Pace. “They face many challenges, such as lack of available jobs where they live or to which they can commute. They may not have the experience or education needed to get the jobs they want. They may not know how to prepare a resume or for an interview.”

In terms of education, Carey-Pace said the cost may be more than opportunity youth and their families can afford. Furthermore, nearly one-third of opportunity youth participating in one study reported that no one showed them how to apply to college or helped them explore ways to pay for it.

Many factors contribute to this disconnection among young people. Poverty and home environment may present challenges, for example. Young adults who are parents may face obstacles such as a lack of access to childcare. Other issues include poor grades, mental health and substance use disorders, parental unemployment, and trauma exposure.

The increased use of opioids may be another potential reason for disconnection, though it is unclear whether drug abuse leads to declining labor-force participation or whether declining participation leads to drug abuse.

Involvement with the criminal justice system is yet another cause of disconnection among youth. Criminal justice involvement peaks in the teenage years and declines in the early twenties but can have lasting effects.

“Overall, these dynamics are complex,” stated Carey-Pace. “Many of them are interrelated. They affect each other. COVID has also made a big impact. Post-pandemic, young adults entering the workforce have an even more unique set of hurdles – years of remote learning and isolation add to the task of figuring out the rest of their lives.”

There are long-term concerns as well. Lifetime earnings are diminished with each missed year of work, equaling 2% to 3% fewer earnings each year after that. Additionally, significant gaps in the education-work sequence of activity lead to pay and employability handicaps.

Carey-Pace said there are many jobs to be filled throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania.

“There also happen to be many young people who can help,” she said. “They represent opportunities to strengthen the workforce, but they need opportunities as well.”

Carey-Pace said it is important for them to receive support while they complete their education, sharpen their skills, and build their careers.

“Luckily, there are solutions,” added Carey-Pace. “They may involve work readiness programs in high schools and community colleges. Employers may offer job training or summer employment programs. Trauma-informed policies and practices are vital too.

“All sorts of community members — whether social service providers, teachers, religious leaders, employers, lawmakers, or others — can bring these opportunities together.”

