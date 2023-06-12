🔊 Listen to this

Imagine what it was like in the Fairview Township household near Penobscot Knob of Samuel Peter Swartwood and his wife, Mary Alice, in the late 1800s.

Mary Swartwood gave birth to 25 children with six children having died at birth or during infancy. Out of the 19 surviving children, there were two pairs of twins.

Okay, now imagine the amount of laundry.

In today’s world, Samuel Swartwood, 24, would have been arrested — having married Mary when she was 14 in April 1874. A justice of the peace conducted the ceremony.

Their story of being the largest family in Pennsylvania, and possibly the United States, made national and international headlines when Mary Swartwood died July 21, 1905, of heart disease at age 48.

U.S. Census records on ancestry.com list Mary Swartwood’s occupation as “keeping house,” and Samuel Swartwood as a locomotive engineer for the Central Railroad of New Jersey.

“Luzerne County, famous for its mine accidents and its beauty, can lay claim to being the birthplace of both Mr. and Mrs. Swartwood, as well as the birthplace not only of the 19 children, but six of their brothers and sisters who died,” the Wilkes-Barre Evening Leader reported Oct. 10, 1898.

Ancestry.com records and local newspapers reported Mary Swartwood was married when she was 14 and Samuel 10 years older, having known each other since they grew up in the tiny village of Mountain Top.

“She is the best little wife in the world. I married her when she was only 14 but we had known each other since we were children and she was quite a big girl then. We grow big here on the mountain,” Samuel Swartwood said in the Evening Leader story.

Their first child, Walter, was born 14 months after they married. Their two sets of twins were born in 1889 and 1893.

Mary Swartwood had the knowledge to recite each of her children’s birthdays in rapid succession.

“I was married when I was 14. Pretty early, yes, but I wanted to get married and I love Sam. We have been very happy an I wouldn’t change my life for any rich lady’s. Look at these children. Ain’t they riches enough, every one living at home except the two girls that got married. It’s nice for father and me to have them all here but it crowds up pretty well,” Mary Swartwood is quoted as saying in the 1898 story.

The story mentioned their dinner table bearing 24 plates with 24 spoons and forks, two large piles of biscuits, three glass containers of pickles, two large pots boiling four large chickens and two pots boiling potatoes on the large wood stove. Outside was a small farm where the family grew cabbage, corn and raised chickens.

“In caring for so large a family, it is fortunate that Mr. Swartwood had a good, steady job at fairly good wages. When the children became large enough to begin to earn their own living and help others, they were set at suitable work and thus the large family has been raised with less strife and trouble than many small families,” the Wilkes-Barre Record newspaper reported July 9, 1901.

When Mary Swartwood died July 21, 1905, she left behind 18 living children and 12 grandchildren.

“The couple have lived at Fairview all their lives and were well known throughout the valley owing to the large number of children in the family,” the Record reported July 22, 1905.

Mary Swartwood, whose maiden name was Carey, was buried in Albert Cemetery, also known as Rippletown Cemetery, Mountain Top.

Samuel Swartwood died Dec. 29, 1920, at 73, and buried next to his wife. He enlisted in the U.S. Army on Oct. 1, 1864, serving with the 213th Infantry Regiment during the last year of the Civil War, according to ancestry.com.