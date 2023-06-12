🔊 Listen to this

EDWARDSVILLE — A Kingston man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted several police officers during the Pierogi festival Saturday.

Borough police were patrolling the festival when they heard a verbal argument involving Edward Sienkiewicz III, 27, of Penn Street, according to court records.

A woman told police she did not know Sienkiewicz who began screaming at her for know reason, court records say.

Police in court records say Sienkiewicz refused officers’ commands to calm down.

Sienkiewicz began yelling expletives directed at the officers and began a struggle when told he was under arrest for disorderly conduct, court records say.

Sienkiewicz allegedly slipped away from an officer and began to run until a bystander tackled him.

Police said Sienkiewicz had to be stunned with a Taser before he was handcuffed.

Several firefighters from the Edwardsville Fire Department assisted police.

Police said there were hundreds of people including children at the festival during the alleged incident with Sienkiewicz.

Sienkiewicz was arraigned by District Judge Michael Dotzel in Wilkes-Barre Township on six counts of disorderly conduct and two counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $30,000 bail.