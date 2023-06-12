🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — After ringing the intercom at the entrance gate outside the Luzerne County 911 Communications Center, Uriah Seth Thomas allegedly claimed he was the “one” and proceeded to crash through the barrier causing a disruption in emergency communications early Sunday morning.

Police in Hanover Township and Ashley responded to the 911 facility in Hanover Industrial Estates at about 5:12 a.m. when Thomas was spotted walking outside the building, according to court records.

Police in court records say Thomas was speaking about religion and how “we are not real.”

Thomas was medically evaluated for a minor leg injury at the scene prior to being arraigned by District Judge Michael Dotzel in Wilkes-Barre Township on charges of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and defiant trespass. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $15,000 bail.

Court records say Thomas rang the intercom at the front gate. When he was asked what was his business, Thomas allegedly replied, “I’m the (expletive) one,” and crashed through the barrier.

Once inside the secured fence, police said Thomas crashed into a concrete barrier near the facility’s front door before parking the car into a parking spot.

The facility is posted “No Trespassing” and has surveillance cameras.