LAUREL RUN — A Pittston man allegedly grabbed a taser of a Pennsylvania State Police trooper during a struggle on Laurel Run Road on Friday.

Two troopers responded to the area of 1570 Laurel Run Rd. for a suspicious person with a red Ford Ranger acting suspiciously and going onto private property, according to court records.

Troopers encountered the man, identified as Mark Allen Naples, 44, of Tompkins St., sitting in the Ford parked along the road, court records say.

Naples allegedly told the troopers his vehicle had no gasoline.

State police in court records say Naples exited the truck and began walking in the middle of Laurel Run Road.

Fearing for Naples’ safety, the two troopers used their cruisers to block traffic.

As one of the troopers approached Naples, he allegedly threw a punch and grabbed at the trooper’s taser.

After Naples was arrested, he spelled his name “WILLU4GIVEME,” court records say.

Naples was arraigned by District Judge Michael Dotzel in Wilkes-Barre Township on charges of disarming a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $20,000 bail.

State police in court records say Naples had an odor of an alcoholic beverage.