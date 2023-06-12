🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce met with county Manager Romilda Crocamo Monday afternoon to discuss his office’s completed investigation of the November 2022 general election paper ballot shortage.

In a follow-up statement, Crocamo said they discussed report highlights, but she has not yet had an opportunity to read the entire report.

“We did discuss potential avenues to alleviate future issues,” Crocamo said.

Sanguedolce indicated the confidential report will be made available to county council and the county’s five-citizen Election Board.

“As soon as those meetings can be accomplished, the District Attorney will release a public version of the report with any confidential or privileged information redacted,” Crocamo said.

The administration does not plan to conduct further investigation but will complete a review of the processes and procedures used in the 2022 general election and last month’s municipal primary, Crocamo added.

County Chief Solicitor Harry Skene also participated in Monday’s meeting, she said.

County Election Board Chairwoman Denise Williams said she has emailed Sanguedolce asking if the investigation report is available for election board members to pick up.

Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more. Click now to support or get more information.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.