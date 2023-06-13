🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — Toyota of Scranton, one of the largest dealerships in Pennsylvania, has acquired both Halterman’s Toyota and Halterman’s Mitsubishi, both located in East Stroudsburg.

The dealerships were previously owned by the Halterman family, who acquired the Toyota franchise in 1966 and the Mitsubishi franchise in 2011.

Toyota of Scranton, located at 3400 North Main Ave., announced in a press release that it plans to retain the existing staff of the prior ownership and will do business as Toyota of Stroudsburg and Stroudsburg Mitsubishi.

“We are excited for the opportunity to expand the Toyota of Scranton culture and successful business model in a new and growing market,” said Patrick Rogers, CFO of Toyota of Scranton.