Brian Pall (back to the camera), Frank Meredick, Earl Cunningham, Janet Dixon and Donna Wanyo prepare flower boxes that were placed along Main Street over the weekend.

The group representing Plymouth Alive that installed 16 new flower planter boxes on Main Street are, from left: Joe Letteer, Nick Stull (DPW), Earl Cunningham, John Rhodes (DPW), Frank Meredick, Janet Dixon, Bill Dixon, and Jarrid Shulla (DPW).

PLYMOUTH — When you drive through Plymouth, you may not have time to stop and smell the flowers, but you can glance and admire them in the new wooden planters along Main Street.

Plymouth Alive President Alexis Eroh said the organization has added 16 new planters to Main Street to complement the 15 that were placed last year.

“Plymouth Alive sponsors the spring flowers each year to work toward our goal of Main Street Revitalization and bring beauty and joy to the town,” Eroh said. “We use proceeds raised from the annual Kielbasa Festival to purchase the flowers each year and keep the vendors in town.”

And speaking of the 19th annual Kielbasa Festival, it will be held Friday and Saturday, Aug. 11-12.

The flower planters were placed over the weekend by the borough’s Department of Public Works. They were handmade in Plymouth businessman by Frank Meredick of Plymouth Hardware. The flowers were purchased from Banyar’s Greenhouse on Flat Road.

“Our new planters are out and filled, completing the collection that was started last year on Main Street,” Eroh said. “Thank you to all our members who helped stain and move them, as well as the Plymouth Borough DPW for all their help and hard work.”

Eroh said the planters were hand-crafted by Meredick, whose handmade creations can be purchased at Plymouth Hardware.

“Frank dedicates so much time and effort to these projects, we owe him a huge debt of gratitude for his dedication and skill,” Eroh said. “The Banyar family always makes sure we receive beautiful and healthy plants. We appreciate you all.”

Eroh said 15 planters were placed on Main Street in 2022 and 16 more were added this year.

Eroh said Plymouth Alive will meet Wednesday, June 1, at 6:30 p.m. at the VFW Post 1425, 111 West Main St., to discuss the upcoming Kielbasa Festival and to present checks to all three Plymouth Fire Departments.They will have representation there from each department.

“We are giving $500 each as a thank you for all they do for Plymouth year round and during Kielbasa Festival,” Eroh said.

Eroh said Plymouth Alive is accepting vendors for the 19th Annual Kielbasa Festival, until July 29. She said the form for vendors is available to download at the Plymouth Alive Facebook page — facebook.com/plymouthalive

Vendor applications can also be mailed to:

Plymouth Alive

P.O. Box 83

Plymouth, PA 18651

Eroh also said entries are being accepted for the Kielbasa Competition, which will be held in person at 2 p.m. at the Plymouth American Legion Post 463 on Center Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Eroh said Kielbasa Competition entrants must have a commercial restaurant, storefront or manufacturing facility with a valid PA Health Department Certificate.

Eroh asks the kielbasa vendors to indicate if they are interested in entering for fresh, smoked or both categories in the appropriate fields indicated on the vendor application.

Vendor application deadline is July 29.

Eroh announced the return of the in-person kielbasa competition at the American Legion Post 463, hosted by Plymouth’s own Dan Van Why, leader of the Polka Bandski.

“The Kielbasa Competition will be judged by local mayors and media personalities and feature Kielbasa Man and perhaps some special mystery guest,” Eroh said.

By hosting the Kielbasa Festival, Eroh said Plymouth Alive is able to raise money to assist charitable organizations such as the Plymouth Shawnee Indians, the Plymouth Public Library and the Plymouth Historical Society.

“The Kielbasa Festival is the marquee annual event for the Borough of Plymouth,” Eroh said. “This event brings thousands of people together for a unique celebration of food, culture and history. Each year we look to grow the festival and we are always welcoming new vendors to our family-friendly event.”

Questions should be forwarded to Alexis Eroh, President of Plymouth Alive at — 570-266-9561 — or via email — [email protected].

