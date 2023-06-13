🔊 Listen to this

A Wilkes-Barre man wanted in connection to an Academy Street shooting last month has been apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Julio Rivas, 34, was arrested and taken into custody without incident in the 10 block of Elizabeth Street in Wilkes-Barre at approximately 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to a release from U.S. Marshal William Pugh.

Rivas was wanted on charges stemming from a May 25 shooting at 127 Academy Street. According to the release, one individual was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound; the victim was treated and released from the hospital.

Detectives from the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department were able to obtain an arrest warrant charging Rivas with aggravated assault and related offenses, but attempts to locate him at that time were unsuccessful, at which point the Marshals were contacted to assist.

Court documents indicate that Rivas has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

The Marshals’ release said that he had been turned over to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department for processing and arraignment; paperwork from Rivas’s arraignment was not yet available as of 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.