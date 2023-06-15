WB Twp. American Legion observes Flag Day with flag-burning ceremony

🔊 Listen to this

Joe Kornacki (left), Paul Wiedlich, Joe Wassel, Matthew Franckowiak, Moe Rodzinak, Bob Charnichko, and Joe Heiser of the American Legion Post 815 pose for a photo in front of the burning barrels of tattered flags during the legion’s flag burning ceremony on Wednesday night in Wilkes-Barre Township.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Despite the fate which awaited them, each of the torn and tattered American flags was folded neatly and handled with care.

And then, one by one, they were lowered into barrels to be burned.

That, members of American Legion Wilkes-Barre Post 815 explained, is how it’s supposed to be done — the only correct way to dispose of U.S. flags when they have outlived their purpose.

“America is the biggest flag-waving country in the world — we display and fly more flags than anybody,” Post 815 Adjunant Moe Rodzinak said. “You can imagine all these flags — especially the ones that are outside — have had a toll taken on them.”

Legion members were joined by guests from the community outside the post on Chestnut Street Wednesday evening for the Flag Day commemoration and flag-burning ceremony.

Flag Day, which is observed each year on June 14, marks the date in 1777 when the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution designating the nation’s new flag as being made up of 13 red-and-white stripes and 13 stars on a blue field, representing the 13 colonies-turned-states.

The day also has become one when organizations such as American Legion posts gather to retire worn flags according to the rules specified in the U.S. Flag Code.

After a ceremonial procession outside the post, members of the community joined legion members in tossing tattered, unusable flags into a burning barrel.

It’s a tradition that many hold dear, with some even coming out to honor loved ones that have served. Such is the case for Cecelia Wydawski, who sported an American-themed outfit to the ceremony.

“I lived here all my life and my father was a veteran, so I came out to see the beautiful ceremony and the people here,” she said.

Wydawski and the other participants threw over 500 discarded flags into the flames. It’s a number that has been accumulating since last year’s Flag Day ceremony, as the legion accepts discarded flags from the public all year long in preparation for the event.

It’s the fifth year the legion has put on the event, and Rodzinak says they get better each year.

“We’re not a big legion, but we get a nice turnout for this and they’re very patriotic,” he said.