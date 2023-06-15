Plymouth Alive donates to fire departments, offers thanks for festival assistance

PLYMOUTH — Plymouth Alive presented three Plymouth fire departments with a donation during its meeting Wednesday evening to thank them for all of the good they do in the community.

The non-profit organization, responsible for sponsoring the annual Kielbasa Festival, among other community events, presented three checks in the amount of $500, to representatives from Plymouth Fire Co. 1, Goodwill Hose Co. 2 and Elm Hill Hose Co. 3.

President of Plymouth Alive, Alexis Eroh, thanked the fire departments for all of their support during the Kielbasa Festival every year, from providing the first aid station to helping with set-up and take-down.

“You guys are always there at a moment’s notice,” Eroh told them. “We could not do the Kielbasa Festival without you.”

Goodwill Hose Co. 2 Fire Chief Josh Evans said that the donation is a huge help to the volunteer fire company and will go towards the cost of equipment and training.

“Any little bit helps to take the burden off of a volunteer,” Evans said.

Evans also expressed his thanks to Plymouth Alive for helping to organize Goodwill Hose’s recent fundraiser, Sip-2-Support.

The generosity clearly goes both ways.

“We help them with anything them have going on in town,” Evans said. “It’s a good working relationship.”