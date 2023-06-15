🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Wednesday’s Wyoming Valley West School Board agenda included a final budget with no tax increase, but after discussing the need for capital improvements and upgrades the board voted unanimously to table the vote, delaying it for a special meeting June 28.

Board Vice President Paul Keating suggested tabling the vote because the district has about $2.8 million in “capital accounts,” but lacks an official capital projects budget, and is in the middle of a review by SitelogIQ.

He said reports from the company keep changing as it gathers more information “and they’re not getting better.”

The company is helping the district prioritize repair and maintenance needs, and has suggested the board should attempt to set up a capital budget to spend about $3 million a year for up to a decade. He added that the board should have a clearer picture after an upcoming meeting with SitelogIQ and be better able to make an informed decision. and and Board Member Bill Hardwick both raised questions about needed capitol maintenance and repairs. Keating noted district has two “capital accounts” with about $2.8 million total, but no specific plans for the money.

In the end, the board voted unanimously to table the budget, with two members absent.

The board also took another step in selling the former Schuyler Avenue school building, approving a “pre-closing construction activities and indemnity agreement” with the buyer, non-profit Cheder Menachem, Inc. The agreement notes a required court hearing for approval of the sale is set for July 7.

The agreement also says the new owners plan to operate a school, as they had said when the board first approved the sale. Those plans require “certain renovations, replacements, repairs and improvements,” and the agreement allows the company access to the building “for purposes of commencing the requested” work before final closing of the sale. The buyer assumes liability and must pay for insurance, included for any potential workers compensation claims.

The board also:

• Approved an agreement for the Luzerne County Juvenile Probation Department for community-based probation services from July 1 this year through June, 2024. A designated probation officer will work with all students under court supervision.

• Approved an agreement for the Luzerne Intermediate Unit to provide a mental health specialist for the 2023-24 school year at a cos of $82,000.

• Approved a 60-month contract with Frontier for voice and data services effective retroactively to May 30 of this year.

• Approved a Memorandum Of Understanding with Telespond Senior Services Inc. to administer the foster grandparent program to comply with federal guidelines. The company will recruit, interview and enroll foster grandparents to serve five to 40 hours a week, giving support to students through one-to-one relationships and to perform specific duties prescribed in a written care plan.

• Approved an agreement with the Northeastern Educational Intermediate Unit to provide special education services for the coming school year.

• Approved the purchase of interscholastic sports supplies at a total cost of $70,987, and for paper and general supplies at a total cost of $110,395.

• Approved a contract with the Pennsylvania School Boards Association for “standard superintendent evaluation” service for a $500 fee. PSBA provides a “digital platform through which each member of the board may complete a confidential assessment of the superintendent based on identified standards.” Board Presiden Rick Kamus said using the PSBA template assures that the district will comply with state requirements regarding the evaluation.

• Gave substitute teacher Maureen Salley long-term status, and added Chloe Chipego, Hailee Kolvenbach, Mark Senchak and Ireland Sullivan to the substitute teacher list.

• Accepted the retirements of personal care aides Donna McNelis and Gail Homyack and cleaner Rita Yablonski

• Accepted the resignations of personal care aide Jamila Farris, computer aide Mary Ann Sarris, personal care aide autistic support Jotara Holmes, and cleaners Crystal Williams and Sheila Glaser.

• Appointed Richard Fox as cleaner at $12 per hour.

• Accepted the resignations of of State Street Assistant Principal William Wright, and health teacher Andrew Brandt, learning support teacher Laura Ferguson and math teacher Patrick Keating.

• Accepted the retirement of math teacher Sandra Brady.

Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more. Click now to support or get more information.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish