WILKES-BARRE — A woman from Edwardsville was sentenced to up to nine years in state prison for setting up a fentanyl purchase that resulted in the death of her friend in 2021.

Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas sentenced Krystina Shumway, 30, of Church Street, to four years, six months to nine years in prison for drug delivery resulting in death. Shumway pleaded guilty to the charge March 20.

Wilkes-Barre police arrested Shumway in May 2022, after investigating the death of Michaelena Kowalczyk, who was found deceased inside a vehicle left idling on West Sidney Street on Feb. 18, 2021, according to court records.

An autopsy showed Kowalczyk died from fentanyl toxicity and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

Court records say Kowalczyk drove to a grocery store in the West Side Mall, Edwardsville, where she picked up Shumway.

Shumway told Kowalczyk to drive to the area of Park Avenue and Lehigh Street, Wilkes-Barre, where Shumway met her drug dealer where four pills were purchased for $100, court records say.

A week before her death, Kowalczyk overdosed in Pittston Township allegedly by fentanyl Shumway supplied her.

Shumway was given credit for 400 days time served at the county correctional facility.

First Assistant District Attorney Anthony Ross prosecuted.