KINGSTON — A Plymouth woman excused herself from having dinner with a man to burglarize his residence stealing cash from a safe.

Kingston police charged Mackenzie Keira Carver, 28, of East Main Street, with ransacking the man’s apartment on Nandy Drive on March 19, according to court records.

Carver was having dinner with the man at an Italian restaurant in the Arena Hub Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Township.

During dinner, the man loaned Carver the keys to his vehicle that also contained the key to his apartment. Carver claimed she needed to purchase a phone charger as an excuse to leave the dinner table.

Carver left the restaurant leaving the man at the dinner table, drove the man’s vehicle to his apartment and stole money from a safe, before returning to the restaurant where the man waited for her, court records say.

After returning to the restaurant, the man drove Carver to a restaurant on Kidder Street, Wilkes-Barre, where she claimed she was meeting a friend.

The man waited for Carver who never returned, court records say.

Police said the burglary at the man’s apartment was recorded by surveillance cameras.

Carver was arraigned this week by District Judge James Haggerty in Kingston on charges of burglary, criminal trespass and criminal conspiracy to commit burglary. She was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $20,000 bail.

Court records say others were involved in the scheme.

The man said he met Carver on a social media site.