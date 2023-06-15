Includes Scranton Punk Rock Flea Market and Zinefest

NEPA Horror Fest’s annual summer festival Spooky Summer, along with the Scranton Punk Rock Flea Market and Zinefest, returns this Saturday to the Circle Drive-In in Dickson City.

This year, Spooky Summer will screen two cult classics, Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2 and The Devil’s Rejects, as well as four independent short horror films.

Beginning at noon, the all-day event will feature over 100 visual artists, collectors and zinesters as well as music and food, culminating with a double feature of ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2’ and the unrated version of ‘The Devils Rejects,’ with 4 independent short films playing beforehand.

For co-organizer Bobby Keller, who started the NEPA Horror Fest back in 2015, showcasing local and independent horror films is one of his favorite parts of organizing the October event, so he’s excited to bring that aspect to Spooky Summer this year. It’s an opportunity to give audiences something different and original than the reboots and remakes typical of mainstream Hollywood.

Tickets can be purchased individually or in a group of five and obtained online or at the gate on the day of the event. Those who purchase online can enter the promo code ‘chop top’ for $10 off. Kids under 12 will be admitted for free and there is no charge for parking or reentry.

There will be a variety of local food and beverage vendors as well, including horror themed coffee and desserts from Dead Sled Coffee and Cyanide Suzy Creations, tacos and churros from locally-owned El Buen Amigo Mexican, and craft mead, cider and wine from Space Time Mead and Cider Works.

For an additional fee, those looking to start the festivities a day early are invited to the official Kick-Off party on Friday at The V Spot Bar in Scranton beginning at 8 p.m.

There will be a musical showcase featuring local artists Rubix Pube, The Mesos, Major Pie, Suburban Downgrade and Gus the Savage as well as officially merch, door prizes, swag bags and a film preview.

Co-organizer, Jess Meoni, who put together the first flea market and zinefest 13 years ago, explained that guests can expect to find a wide-range of alternative and musically oriented art.

“People get this misconception that because it’s at the horror fest that it’s all spooky art, but it’s not really,” said Meoni. “It’s a great mixture of things.”

While Meoni still holds flea markets through out the year independent of the horror fest, she thinks the combined event every June and October is the “biggest representation of the flea market.”

Meoni and Keller first combined their individual events several years ago when they unknowingly planned both of them for the same day. Since Meoni helped Keller with the vendor aspect of the horror fest, she found herself being pulled in both directions at once.

“We were already good friends and she had helped me with a couple things here and there prior to that so just combining the events made the most sense,” Keller explained, adding that events had a similar audience.

Since then, Spooky Summer has only grown in popularity and this year, attendees with get the opportunity to meet actor Bill Moseley, known for his roles in ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2,’ ‘Silent Night, Deadly Night 3: Better Watch Out!,’ ‘Army of Darkness’ and many more.

The initial meet and greet is included in the entry fee, however there will be an additional charge for autographs and photos. Guests are welcomed to bring their own memorabilia to have signed or they can purchase merch at the festival on the day of.

While it was difficult to make connections at first, Keller said that getting actors to come out as gotten easier over the years, especially since the NEPA Horror Fest has garnered a good reputation amongst those involved in the convention circuit. It’s a surreal experience for Keller, as a lot of the actors he’s networked with are childhood heroes of his.

“I just have to take a step outside of myself sometimes and be like, I can’t believe this is actually happening,” Keller said.

Meoni explained that while they normally have live music at the festival itself, they wanted to make the meet and greet with Bill Moseley the central focus this year.

“It’s a lot of trial and error trying to figure out what the audience looks forward to the most,” said Meoni.

While it’s possible the format may change again next year, Meoni said that splitting up the music and the meet and greet over the course of two days will hopefully allow both Moseley and the musical artists to get the attention they deserve.

In addition to getting to chat with all the vendors, Keller is looking forward to seeing Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2 on the Drive-In screen.

“Getting the full drive-in experience is one of the best ways to watch a horror movie,” he said. “Whether they’re an older fan who remembers the golden age of drive-ins or you’re a younger person who didn’t get to experience that it’s a great way.”

But what he’s most excited for is picking Bill Moseley up from the airport, although he isn’t sure what they’ll talk about. Oddly enough, Moseley was in Dickson City not too long ago shooting a horror movie and told Keller that he’s excited to visit quite a few staples of the area like Wawa. (Editor’s Note: The nearest locations are White Haven and Blakeslee.)

“I don’t know if we’ll have time for all of that,” Keller laughed. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to fit a Wegmans trip in.”

For tickets visit to NEPA Horror Fest’s Spooky Summer III visit nepahorrorfest.weebly.com.