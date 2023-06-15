🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Plymouth man was formally arraigned for the shooting death of a rival in Nanticoke.

James Scott Miller, 32, of Smith Row, through is attorney, Frank T. McCabe II, entered a plea of not guilty to an open count of criminal homicide before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough on Thursday.

State police at Wilkes-Barre and county detectives allege Miller fatally shot Brian Edwards, 37, of Nanticoke, on Jifkin Street on Feb. 25.

Investigators in court records say Miller and Edwards were engaged in a feud over the same woman, who was Miller’s girlfriend.

Edwards sustained gunshot wounds while he was inside his Ford 250 pickup truck.

Six .40-caliber shell casings on Jifkin Street and two spent .40 rounds, one from the driver’s seat of the truck and another during Edwards’ autopsy were recovered by the state police, Troop P, Forensic Services Unit.

About three weeks before he was killed, Edwards allegedly told his sister if anything happened to him, “Jimmy did it.”

Vough said he will issue an order scheduling the trial and subsequent pre-trial hearings at a later date.

Miller remains jailed at the county correctional facility without bail.

Deputy District Attorney Daniel E. Zola and Assistant District Attorney Anthony Cardone are prosecuting.