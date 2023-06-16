🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — With no other Sangvedolce, Sangaldocha, Sangediluce and Saduche on the May 16 primary ballot, Luzerne County District Attorney Sam SANGUEDOLCE said he was the only “Sam” and “Sanguedolce” candidate for office.

Sanguedolce on Thursday appeared before the election panel of Luzerne County judges Tina Polachek Gartley, Tarah C. Toohil and Stefanie J. Salavantis on a petition to count different spellings of his first and last name as written on write-in votes.

“I am the only Sam that I know of that ran for this office,” Sanguedolce said.

Sanguedolce was the uncontested Republican candidate on the primary ballot, receiving an official 15,383 votes. As there were no Democratic candidates on the ballot, there were 879 write-in Democratic votes, with Sanguedolce receiving 103 in some form of his first and last name.

Gartley quizzed Sanguedolce about his primary campaign, how he became district attorney, how many Sanguedolces he knows and if he knew if any Sanguedolce besides him campaigned for office.

Sanguedolce said he was appointed district attorney in March 2021 when “his boss” (referring to Salavantis) resigned to campaign for a seat on the county Court of Common Pleas. Sanguedolce said he then campaign for district attorney and was successful in the 2021 General Election, and ran a “grassroots” campaign during the 2023 Primary Election.

Gartley then asked what campaign events and the type of signs Sanguedolce placed to alert the public he was a candidate for district attorney.

Sanguedolce said he attended many political fundraisers and events and his signs were three-by-four feet in size placed throughout Luzerne County.

Other candidates who petitioned to seek credit for votes cast under different variations of their names were Peter J. Biscontini and Ciro Cinti Jr. for Plains Township Commissioner, Robinn Mikalic for Harveys Lake Council and Matthew Redick for Hanover Area School Director.