🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown hands out one of two inagural Mayoral awards to Donnie Evans.

WILKES-BARRE — The Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce held its inaugural ‘Light Up the Valley’ event on Public Square Thursday evening and presented 40 individuals with the 2023 Change Maker Award for their many contributions to the community.

The block-party-style event was free to the public and held in partnership with the Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, the City of Wilkes-Barre and the Diamond City partnership.

Following the ever popular Sunsets on SOMA in Midtown Village, Light Up the Valley provided even more musical entertainment for the evening as attendees enjoyed the talents of local bands, The Rice Crew and the Husty BROS featuring AJ Jump, who performed on the new shell stage on Public Square.

There were also vendors scattered around the square, selling everything from candles and flowers to resin art.

Attendees and change makers were also given light up bracelets and glow sticks to officially ‘light up the valley’ once the sun finally set.

To kick-off the awards ceremony, dancers from the Wilkes-Barre School of Dance, under the direction of Gina Malsky, performed a routine and PA Live co-hosts, Chris Bohinski and Rachel Malek, both Change Maker recipients themselves, welcomed everyone to the inaugural event.

During the ceremony, Mayor George C. Brown presented the first ever Mayoral Award to Dan Mulhern of the Wyoming Valley Challenger Baseball Little League and community volunteer and music DJ, Donnie Evans.

The center piece of the evening was, of course, the presentation of the Change Maker Award, which recognized 40 individuals for the contributions to the Wyoming Valley through their tireless work in areas like volunteerism and innovation. Through their efforts in diversity, equity, and inclusion they help make NEPA a brighter place.

“We were really just looking to kind of focus on quality of life,” explained Program Engagement Manager, Michaela Grundowski. “A community focused event that is free and open to the public, to break down that barrier.”

The nominations for these awards were submitted by the community, in collaboration with media sponsor Times Leader Media Group.

One of the recipients, Jessica Ives, of Newport Township, who is a social worker with the Family Services Association, said it was humbling and a privilege to receive an award on behalf of the community she serves.

“Our area needs events like this for everyone to come out,” she said. “It’s a fun, nice summer evening.”

Maryann Velez, of Duryea, who is currently running for Luzerne County City Council, said that being recognized in this way reminds her of why she does what she does.

“The work I do in the community means to much to me,” she said. “Knowing that I am in some way changing someone’s life for the better is the greatest gift I could recieve.”

Velez, who is also the founder and director of the local nonprofit UNA, believes that events like Light of the Valley will help build bridges and unit everyone in the community.

Times Leader’s own Bill O’Boyle also received a Change Maker Award Thursday evening.

“It’s an honor to be nominated along with 39 other people who all have done their part in helping improve this community in some way,” said O’Boyle.

And indeed, many of the nominees were community leaders, but no contribution was too small.

Changer Maker recipient Peter Gagliardi, a cashier, spoke of his commitment to his customers, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I serve my customers as best I can,” said Gagliardi. “I do anything I can for them.”

For Gagliardi, it means the world to be recognized for the part he plays in making the lives of those around him just a little easier.

“The highest award any individual can get is from his or her community to tell them that they appreciate what they do for them,” he said. “That’s as good as it gets.”

The full list of Change Maker award recipients is as follows:

Erica Acosta, Amishi Amit, Mark Angelo, Anthony Bartoli, Frank Bartoli, David Bass, Chris Bohinski, Shannon Cerulli, Ruth Corcoran, Jessica Cronauer, Richard Crossin, Rose Daniels, Lissette Dishmey, Cameron English, Anita Frank, Peter Gagliardi, Megan Hannon, Donna Hines, Michael Hopkins, Amber Hyder, Jessica Ives, Grace Jones, Erin Kosisky, Daryl Lewis, Jesse Macko, Rachel Malak, Jim Martin, Corey Moore, Erin Moran, Nicole Morristell, Donna Nelson, Bill O’Boyle, Dan Pittman, Zubeen Saeed, Jennie Santana, Alan Stout, Debbie Taylor, Cindy Taylor, Lisa Urbanski, and Maryann Velez. Nominations for these awards were submitted by the community, in collaboration with media sponsor The Times Leader Media Group.