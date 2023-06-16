🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A woman who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault charges involving a fight with juveniles at a playground was sentenced by a Luzerne County judge to probation.

Amanda Saxton, 35, of Woodside Drive, Wilkes-Barre, was sentenced to 24 months probation with the first eight months on house arrest with electronic monitoring by Judge David W. Lupas.

Saxton pled guilty to three counts of simple assault involving three juveniles on April 11.

Prosecutors withdrew three counts of reckless endangerment and a single count of unlawful restraint against Saxton.

The negotiated plea agreement was reached after Lupas denied a request by Assistant District Attorney Carl Frank to add a charge of false imprisonment against Saxton.

Frank was going to withdraw the entire case against Saxton and refile all the charges, including false imprisonment of a minor, when the plea agreement was reached.

A charge of false imprisonment of a minor is a Megan’s Law offense.

Wilkes-Barre police alleged Saxton brandished a firearm on several juveniles following a fight involving her son at Parsons Park at Scott and Carolina streets, Wilkes-Barre, on April 17, 2020.

Saxton allegedly forced a boy into her Jeep Cherokee and drove off, only to return to the park.

Attorney Theron J. Solomon represented Saxton.