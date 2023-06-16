🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright on Thursday said many seniors can’t afford legal assistance or don’t know where to look for help, especially people with low incomes.

“Our seniors are highly vulnerable,” said Cartwright, D-Moosic. “Unfortunately, this means they are also disproportionately targeted by scammers.”

In honor of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, Cartwright reintroduced the Senior Legal Hotline Act — bipartisan, bicameral legislation that he said will boost federal funding for senior legal hotlines that help protect older Americans from scams and offer services for an assortment of other legal issues.

An identical version of this legislation was also introduced on Thursday in the Senate by U.S. Senators Bob Casey, D-Scranton, Thom Tillis, R-NC, and Patrick Leahy, D-VT.

“This bipartisan legislation will protect older Americans in Northeastern Pennsylvania and nationwide from getting scammed out of their hard-earned savings while expanding their access to vital legal services,” Cartwright said.

According to information provided by Cartwright’s office, senior legal hotlines provide older adults access to free legal information, advice and referrals on a host of topics, including health care questions, finances, housing issues and landlord disputes, income maintenance and disability.

However, due to lack of resources, Cartwright said many hotlines are no longer operational or have scaled back their hours.

Cartwright said the Senior Legal Hotline Act would authorize the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Community Living to create a competitive grant program to support organizations that operate senior legal hotlines.

The proposed grant program would be authorized at $10 million per year for five years.

“In order to help older Americans who are the targets of scams or are navigating legal challenges, we must ensure they have easy access to legal assistance that meets their needs,” said Sen. Casey, Chairman of the Special Committee on Aging. “This bipartisan bill will support hotlines that provide legal services to older adults who may have nowhere else to turn.”

The legislators said the bill will provide resources to:

• Ensure older adults are provided access to statewide hotlines staffed with appropriately trained attorneys, paralegals and other staff members.

• Ensure older adults are provided access to a robust network of support and referral services, including aging organizations, legal aid agencies and private attorneys providing pro bono legal services.

• Allow hotlines to employ a variety of technologies, such as video conference systems, web-based platforms or e-mail to deliver legal assistance to older adults.

Senior scams, which can include harassing robocalls, phony sweepstakes notices and phone calls impersonating the government, cost older Americans more than $36 billion a year, reports the National Council on Aging.

According to a 2022 Legal Services Corporation report, 70% of senior households had at least one civil legal problem in the past year with low-income, older Americans receiving inadequate or no professional legal help.

