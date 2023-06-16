🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The NAACP Wilkes-Barre branch will celebrate Juneteenth this year with a cookout on Saturday at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Coal Street.

Juneteenth — a combination of June and nineteenth — commemorates the liberation of the last enslaved African- Americans, in Texas, with an order issued on June 19, 1865.

Saturday’s free event, which runs from 12-4 p.m., will feature face painting, flag football, raffles and giveaways, and much more.

Each attendee will receive a free voucher to purchase designated plates from food vendors, plus the NAACP will be grilling hot dogs and hamburgers.

“We have wall-to-wall entertainment,” said Daryl Lewis, the event’s director.

According to Lewis, the branch has done a cookout in June since as late as the 1990s, but the event just recently became as extensive as it is now.

What used to just be a smaller cookout with a DJ has turned into a much larger event with even more food, entertainment, and education.

“This is kind of the continuation of a legacy event for the NAACP,” said Lewis.

“We have definitely tried to add more elements of some of the common themes of Juneteenth to the event because it is a great occasion to celebrate that fits very well with the principles of the NAACP.”

In addition to speakers who will discuss the importance of the holiday, the event will host plenty of local musical artists, including jazz and blues rock group “Clarence Spady Band,” R & B group “Allure,” and more.

Over 60 vendors will be on site, but Lewis stressed that those looking to come do not need to spend money to attend the event.

“You can go and have a great time with your family and friends and not spend a dime,” he added.