WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George C. Brown and Police Chief Joseph Coffay swore in six new police officers Thursday morning before a packed house in City Council Chambers.

In his address to the crowd of over 30 people, Brown expressed his excitement for the men.

“This is a great day for the city of Wilkes-Barre,” he said. “We are adding more officers and looking to continue to add more officers to provide the services that residents need.”

The six newly-appointed officers are:

Mathew McClosky, a James M. Coughlin High School graduate, former corrections officer with the Luzerne County Divison of Corrections, and former member of the Pennsylvania National Guard.

Robert Judzikowski, also a former corrections officer for Luzerne County Division of Corrections, and the State Correctional Institute in Dallas. A Wyoming Valley West graduate, he served in the United States Marine Corps from 2014 through 2020.

Robb McClay, a member of Holy Redeemer High School’s Class of 2017 who studied criminal justice at Luzerne County Community College and previously worked for the City of Wilkes-Barre’s Department of Public Works.

David Stein, a former Lackawanna County adult probation officer who studied criminal justice at West Chester University.

Randy Santiago, a Brooklyn, N.Y. native, graduate of John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and current Luzerne County Community College student.

Stanley Goeckel, a James M. Coughlin and West Chester University graduate who previously worked for the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

Each of the six men graduated from the Allentown Police Academy earlier this month.

Chief Coffay offered the following advice to his newest force members: “Remember that being a cop is not a job — it’s a calling,” he said. “Be fair and open minded. Be professional and treat everyone as you would want to be treated. Remember that we are a service profession. We exist because we are needed.”