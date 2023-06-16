🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The historic Meyers High School building, a visually-prominent part of the south Wilkes-Barre community for more than nine decades, took a major step toward its new future this week when Luzerne County Judge Fred. A. Pierantonni II approved the sale of the building, closed when Wilkes-Barre Area School District opened the new, consolidated high school in Plains Township in 2021.

Carey Holdings LLC has offered $3.2 million for the property, which had become one of the hottest on the market for a short time. The initial offer to the district had been $2.1 million from John Basalyga. During a meeting in May, 2022, the board had planned on approving a sale for $2.8 million to YMSF Family Partnership, but Solicitor Ray Wendolowski asked for a brief break before that vote and told the board a new offer had come in as two prospective buyers engaged in a bidding war.

YMSF ultimately upped its offer to $3.2 million to increase chances of getting the sale. The board amended the resolution for that meeting to reflect the $3.2 million offer and approved it unanimously, meaning the price had risen by about 14.3% just since the meeting had begun less than two hours earlier.

At the time, Wendolowski said it was his understanding plans called for multi-use, primarily as apartments, but keeping the stadium, auditorium and gym intact and possibly available for outside use.

The sale was contingent on a number of additional occurences, biggest of which was arguably getting court approval. YMSF also conducted a feasibility study, and likely will still have to get zoning approvals before the deal can be closed.

