🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County 911 is inviting the public to an open house and 25th anniversary celebration at the Hanover Township emergency call center on Saturday.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the 911 facility, 100 Young St. in the township.

Representatives from 911, the county Emergency Management Agency, county District Attorney’s Office and county Sheriff’s Department will participate in the event.

Pennsylvania State Police and Geisinger LifeFlight helicopters will land at the center and provide attendees the opportunity to see the aircraft up close.

The Hanover Township Fire Department will set up an inflatable firehouse for children.

Tours of the 911 center also will be offered.

The county will recognize its public safety telecommunicators, described as the “true front-line employees of our 911 system,” handling more than 400,000 emergency and administrative calls annually.

— Jennifer Learn-Andes