More Luzerne County officials weighed in Thursday on the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office investigative report of the November 2022 general election paper shortage.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo thanked county DA Sam Sanguedolce for the “incredible detail and time” that his office put into its review and report.

Crocamo, who started as manager May 25, said she is pleased the investigation “did not uncover evidence of criminal intent or activity as to any of the complaints received.”

“After reviewing the report, it is clear to me that the staff was not properly prepared. The people in Luzerne County could be assured that we will learn from these mistakes and will make sure that all elections go as smoothly as possible moving forward,” Crocamo said.

The report concluded multiple county staff “missed” steps of ensuring the county had a sufficient quantity of the correct paper on hand and loaded into the voting machines. It highlighted the lack of institutional knowledge among those overseeing the election bureau at that time.

“The evidence shows that the failure to provide paper to the polling places was not a deliberate act, but rather a catastrophic oversight,” it said.

County Election Board Chairwoman Denise Williams said she will personally strongly recommend a standard operating procedure requiring more than one election bureau leader to sign off on checklists verifying machines are properly stocked with paper and other required items before they are sealed up for delivery.

Based on her observations, Williams said she also will suggest the three-person bureau management team — the director, deputy director and operations manager — spend time over the summer cross-training on all election procedures and processes.

Williams believes this step will reduce the loss of institutional knowledge and expertise if one of the supervisory workers leaves.

“We have this history of people leaving and losing all this historical knowledge,” Williams said. “All processes should be completely understood by all three so no one election bureau leader has sole knowledge of any process. That’s never a good thing.”

Councilman Brian Thornton said the report findings were not a surprise to him.

“I never believed it was intentional, deliberate, nefarious action taken by anybody to sabotage the election. I never thought there was any criminal activity behind the major setbacks we had that day.”

Thornton said he is confident Crocamo will address issues in the election bureau.

“There has to be something done to hold people accountable, but what measure that is I’m not sure. That’s up to Manager Crocamo and (Administrative Services Division Head) Jennifer Pecora,” he said.

Thornton said he believes Deputy Election Director Beth Gilbert, who was serving as acting election director during the November general, was “set up for failure” because she did not have enough experience.

Gilbert started work as deputy election director in July 2022, or three months and 25 days prior to the general election. Michael Susek had announced his resignation as election director in July and left Aug. 11, or 89 days before the general. Gilbert became acting election director in September.

Councilwoman LeeAnn McDermott said she also expected no criminal wrongdoing would be found.

“I didn’t think there was going to be any conspiracy,” McDermott said.

While she understands those in oversight roles were new to their positions, she is still frustrated.

“It was a stupid mistake and never should have happened,” she said.

Like the others, Councilman Tim McGinley was relieved the investigation found no criminal activity.

“That is one thing a lot of people were worried about,” he said.

McGinley also appreciated learning voting disruptions were not as widespread as originally portrayed. By the time the DA’s investigation concluded, there were 16 polling locations that reported paper issues that resulted in a voting stoppage, although some were brief, such as a temporary halt to switch from ballot marking devices to paper emergency or provisional ballots, the report said.

“I think we know there was a lack of experience in the office because of the high turnover of staff, and I think that shows in the election,” McGinley said, crediting the DA’s Office for “going to great lengths” to investigate all reports.

