Request comes in response to DEP drought watch declaration

🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania American Water is encouraging its customers statewide to voluntarily reduce their water consumption in response to the drought watch declaration announced this week by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

While the company always encourages wise water use, Pennsylvania American Water is asking residents and businesses to voluntarily reduce their nonessential water use by 5-10% — a reduction of 3-6 gallons per day — in accordance with DEP’s guidance.

“We’re asking our customers to observe the DEP’s request and be mindful of their nonessential water use during this drought watch, while we vigilantly monitor our drinking water sources,” said Jim Runzer, vice president of operations for Pennsylvania American Water. “Our sources of supply are currently adequate to meet the needs of our customers, but we want to mitigate the potential for more severe conditions that could lead to stricter conservation measures later this summer.”

DEP issued the drought declaration on June 15, following a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force, based on public water supply levels and data related to four indicators: precipitation, surface water flow, groundwater level and soil moisture.

According to DEP, a drought watch declaration is the first and least severe level of the state’s three drought classifications. Learn more on DEP’s drought information webpage.

Pennsylvania American Water offers multiple water conservation resources in the Wise Water Use section of its website. It also is a member of the Alliance for Water Efficiency, which developed an online Water Use Calculator that allows you to input water use information specific to your household and offers tips on where you can save water and energy based on that data.

The company will be sharing summer water conservation tips and reminders with customers through upcoming email campaigns, bill enclosures and social media posts.

Below are tips for conserving water inside and outside your home this summer:

• Run dishwashers and clothes washers only when they are full. If you have a water-saver cycle, use it. · Regularly check your toilet, faucets, and pipes for leaks with our free leak detection kits. If you find a leak, have it fixed as soon as possible.

• Install water-saving showerheads, toilets and faucet aerators.

• Consider water and energy-efficient appliances. Products and services that have earned the WaterSense label have been certified to be at least 20 percent more efficient without sacrificing performance.

• Turn off the tap while brushing your teeth or washing dishes in the sink.

• Water your lawn only when it needs it. When you do, water in the early morning or evening to reduce evaporation.

• Use a broom instead of a hose to clean your sidewalk, driveway or patio.

• Set up a rain barrel to be ready to re-purpose rain when it does fall. For information, see this Penn State Extension guide.

Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more. Click now to support or get more information.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.