Members of the public were invited to tour the inside of a firetruck, police car, ambulance, and Geisinger Life Flight helicopter during Saturday’s anniversary ceremony at the Luzerne County 911 Emergency Communications Center.

Det. Chaz Balogh showcases the seeking skills of Spike the Dog during Saturday’s Luzerne County 911 25th anniversary ceremony.

HANOVER TWP. — The unsung heroes of the public safety system stepped into the spotlight Saturday.

“They come in and literally save lives every day,” Luzerne County 911 Executive Director Fred Rosencrans of the emergency communication center’s dispatchers at a ceremony marking its 25th year of operation.

“They are coined as the heroes behind the headsets, and I truly feel that way about them. You don’t see them responding on the street, but what they do on that phone is critical for the outcome of the response,” he added.

The Luzerne County 911 Emergency Communications Center has been operating continuously 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week since June 17, 1998.

Rosencrans presented years of service awards to over 30 dispatchers, with nine completing 25 years of service, another nine completing 20, five completing 15, three completing 10, and 10 completing five years of service.

Several state and local leaders came out to show their support of the center’s work, including U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, state Sen. Lisa Baker, Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown, Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo, and members of the Wilkes-Barre City Council and Luzerne County Council.

According to Rosencrans, this support offered a much-needed morale boost to the center’s dispatchers, who have been experiencing a worker shortage.

“They see that — they feed off of that — just to know they’re cared for,” he said.

The worker shortage was apparent even throughout the ceremony, as dispatchers had to accept their awards in shifts to ensure the call center had full coverage.

Kristen Rowlands, the center’s supervisor, was recognized for five years of service and for stepping up to be the face of 911 in promotional materials.

During his presentation of her awards, Rosencrans said that Rowlands responded to his email request for someone to take on the role in mere minutes.

It’s something the spotlight-avoider would typically not sign herself up for, but one she would gladly do for her team.

“If anybody can make these guys heard, I would be that person. I am 100% behind them, and I would do anything for them,” she said. “If I can get any type of support behind them and I can be that person, I’m glad to do it.”

Members of the public were invited to tour the center, as well as the inside of a fire truck, police car, ambulance, and Geisinger Life Flight helicopter.

The center’s dispatching serves all 76 municipalities within Luzerne County. It handles an average of 400,000 calls per year or almost 1,100 calls per day.

“We are the true first first responders,” said Rosencrans. “Every 911 call — every emergency — starts here every day.”