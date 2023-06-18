🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County is launching a new program that will allow income-eligible homeowners to seek funds to preserve their aging homes.

This “Whole-Home Repairs Program” is expected to be popular, with the demand far exceeding available funding. Applications will be approved on a first-come, first-served basis.

It will be funded with $3.24 million the state allocated from its federal American Rescue Plan receipts and provide up to $24,999 per structure for repairs.

A public announcement about the eligibility requirements and application process has been posted on the main page of the county’s website, luzernecounty.org.

Applications will only be available from June 20 until June 30, with no exceptions. They can be accessed online for printing or picked up at the Commission on Economic Opportunity’s Wilkes-Barre and Hazleton offices. CEO is administering the program for the county.

A link on the online site — https://ceopeoplehelpingpeople.org/whr —will not be activated until June 20. CEO’s offices are open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., located at 165 Amber Lane in Wilkes-Barre and 100 W. Broad St., Suite 11, in Hazleton. The phone: 1-800-822-0359.

Completed applications will only be accepted for five days — from July 10 through July 14. In-person submission at one of CEO’s two offices is advised, and the agency stresses applications will not be accepted outside this window.

Submitted applications will be reviewed to ensure all required documents are presented. A date/time-stamped will be provided to the applicant after the application has been reviewed and deemed complete. Applications will be processed and prioritized in the order in which they are received as complete.

Eligibility

Applicants must own and reside in a single-family structure, which can include a manufactured home, and be current in paying all real estate taxes.

Funding must be used to complete repairs or projects that improve health, safety and habitability, energy or water efficiency or access for those with disabilities.

The annual gross income must be below the following annual and monthly limits based on these household sizes:

• One person, $43,900 annually/$3,658 monthly

• Two people, $50,200/$4,183

• Three people, $56,450/$4,704

• Four people, $62,700/$5,225

• Five people, $67,750/$5,646

• Six people, $72,750/$6,063

• Seven people, $77,750/$6,479

• Eight people, $82,800/$6,900

High demand

County Community Development Director Andrew Reilly said legislation would allow the county to provide up to $50,000 per structure, but county officials cut the maximum in half to help more families in need.

“We understand that the allocation we received is nowhere close to enough to meet the need that’s in the community. However, we’re hopeful that the state will continue with annual allocations,” Reilly said.

Some applicants won’t need the full $25,000, which will allow the county to provide assistance to more homeowners, he said.

“We will work through the list until the money is exhausted,” Reilly said.

CEO issued a release highlighting the importance of the program.

“We recognize the challenges of maintaining and repairing a home during difficult financial times,” said CEO Executive Director Jennifer Warabak. “That’s why we are eager to support Luzerne County homeowners through the application and repair process. We expect homeowners will benefit tremendously from this new program.”

County Manager Romilda Crocamo also is quoted in the release, saying “safe and stable housing is the framework for building strong and successful communities.”

“Luzerne County is committed to securing funds that will directly benefit our residents. These resources will help house families and support our neighborhoods. All eligible homeowners are encouraged to apply,” Crocamo said.

Reilly said he has received many inquiries about the program since the county learned it would be receiving the funding earlier this year.

When council agreed to seek the Whole-Home Repairs state funding in January, the agenda said the program “represents the largest investment in housing that the Pennsylvania legislature has made in recent history.”

One in four Pennsylvania residents lives in a home that needs a critical repair, it said.

Other help

Independent of this upcoming special program, Reilly has reiterated his office always offers the Emergency Home Rehabilitation Program for income-eligible homeowners to make emergency repairs.

Not intended for more general home rehabilitation, this program funds specific building issues that create “unexpected and immediate danger to the health and well being of the occupants.”

Examples of emergency situations are a heater breakdown in the middle of winter, no water, hazardous electrical conditions, a leaking roof, lead-based paint hazards, accessibility issues or other inspector-identified factors, Reilly has said.

CEO also administers this program on the county’s behalf. Liens in the dollar amount of the repairs are placed on participating homes for five years, with 20% of the loan forgiven annually until the debt is cleared.

Applicants must own and occupy the residence and have a household income at or below 80% of the median income for the area under federal regulations. Property owners cannot have delinquent real estate taxes unless they are engaged in an approved payment plan with the county’s tax-claim office. Properties in flood zones require evidence of flood insurance.

This program does not apply to structures in the county’s four cities — Wilkes-Barre, Hazleton, Pittston and Nanticoke — because the cities are eligible for their own funding, the office’s information said.

Further details on the emergency repair program are available by contacting Reilly’s office at 570-824-7214 or visiting the office’s page at luzernecounty.org.

Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more. Click now to support or get more information.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.