WB facility for men has rotated between locations for over a decade

🔊 Listen to this

The men’s homeless shelter in the basement of St. Mary’s church can hold up to 24 men at one time — a number that will remain the same after the shelter’s move to its permanent location above St. Vincent de Paul’s Kitchen later this year.

Men that use the men’s shelter in the basement of St. Mary’s Church are able to leave their belongings during the day and return to the shelter at night.

WILKES-BARRE — A traveling men’s homeless shelter has found a new, permanent home above St. Vincent de Paul’s soup kitchen on Jackson Street.

Mother Teresa’s Haven, which is run by the Diocese of Scranton and serves homeless men over the age of 18, has rotated between different locations — namely church basements — for over a decade.

Now, it will find a home in a space that promises new amenities. At the shelter’s current location in the basement of St. Mary’s church, where it has been for over two years, showers and laundry facilities are unavailable to shelter residents.

“We are getting showers, which is a huge thing for us,” said Harry Lyons, shelter program supervisor with Catholic Social Services, the Diocese’s nonprofit.

The new space also will include laundry facilities and a handicap ramp — another new addition that is not available at the shelter’s current location.

The Rev. Joseph Verespy, pastor of St. Mary and nearby St. Nicholas churches, said that the two churches are in the process of consolidating — which could happen this fall — but that fate of the buildings remains uncertain. He expressed confidence the homeless shelter will be able to stay at its current location until the new facility is ready.

Diocese Secretary for Communications Eric Deabill echoed that expectation.

Via email Deabill said the hope is “to begin the renovation work by late summer or early fall,” at the St. Vincent de Paul location, but that there is “no expected completion date.”

“We hope to complete the project as quickly as possible for the overall benefit to our brothers and sisters that we serve,” he added. “We do not anticipate any interruption in services to the men we serve during this transition process.”

Asked about the cost of maintaining the shelter, Deabill noted it is funded through various sources including Wilkes-Barre city, Luzerne County, “individual and corporate benefactors,” and a portion of the donations to the Diocesan Annual Appeal.

The annual financial report for fiscal year 2021-2022, the latest available on the diocesan website, shows the appeal that year raised nearly $4.5 million, with $765,521 going to “social services.”

The website’s Catholic Social Services section lists five shelters in the 11-county diocese.

Along with Mother Teresa’s Haven in Wilkes-Barre, St. Anthony’s Haven in Scranton lists a capacity of 20 men and six women, Divine Providence Shelter in Hazleton lists a capacity of 12 men and eight women, Nativity Place in Scranton provides furnished apartments and “intensive case management,” Shepherd’s Maternity House lists a capacity of eight adults and eight babies, and Gabriel House in Pittston “provides 16 affordable, fully furnished apartments for homeless women, three of which can accommodate a homeless woman and child.”

WB shelter hosts 24 men

The men’s shelter in Wilkes-Barre currently hosts 24 homeless men at one time — a number that will remain the same after the move. The men are allowed to stay for 30 nights, at which time they can request a 15-day extension, which Lyons says is usually granted.

If they wish to return for another stay, they must wait at least 60 days before they are eligible.

During the day, the shelter is empty and quiet. Once night falls, however, it is alive and bustling with a community of men that Lyons says becomes quite tight-knit.

“Both the guys amongst themselves are tight, and my staff get close with them too,” Lyons said.

What brings the men to the shelter varies with each man, but Lyons says he has seen his fair share of traumatic stories.

“Sometimes they’re horrible stories, sometimes they’re more mundane stories- still horrible in their own way,” he said.

According to him, a lot of the men faced financial troubles following layoffs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the stories he hears, the thought of helping the men keeps Lyons going on his toughest days.

“Most people who come through are someone who’s hit the roughest patch in their life, and you’re going to help them get through it and they’re going to move on,” he said.

Most of the men have a source of income, such as employment, social security, disability, etc., with more than half holding a job of some sort, said Lyons.

Each shelter resident meets with shelter staff to create an individualized service plan to help set themselves up for life outside of the shelter.

“We figure out how did you become homeless, what were the factors going into that, what do we need to address,” said Lyons.

First and foremost — before any service plans are drafted — the men are able to put their belongings down, claim a cot, and enjoy a hot meal, courtesy of St. Vincent de Paul’s Kitchen and St. Ignatius Loyola Church.

The two organizations have been influential in ensuring the men are able to have at least one meal per day. In fact, the entire community has been a major support system for the shelter, Lyons said.

“Both in terms of the neighbors in the surrounding community here and the larger community, they absolutely are supportive,” Lyons noted.

Proximity to kitchen will help

The move will bring the shelter extremely close to St. Vincent de Paul’s Kitchen— a perk Lyons says will make dinnertime much easier. According to him, the shelter hopes to make the move in the coming months.

“I am optimistic to be in there hopefully before the end of the year — before the worst of the winter hits — but I don’t know if it’s realistic,” he said.

Before the shelter can officially make its move, the space needs to undergo renovations. Right now, the layout consists of individual rooms, a feature the shelter wants to completely redo to ensure an open space.

In the meantime, the shelter will continue operations in the basement of St. Mary’s Church, eagerly anticipating the big move to its permanent home.