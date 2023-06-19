🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — Plains American Legion Post 558 will host a silent Chinese auction this Saturday in an effort to raise funds for extensive roof repairs.

Admission is free and the fundraiser, which will take place at 99-101 East Carey St. in Plains, will begin at 10 a.m., with drawings starting at 5:30 p.m.

Several businesses, both local and regional, donated a number of items to be auctioned off including gift cards, autographed Steelers memorabilia, gift baskets from Mission BBQ, a laptop donated by 4 the Office and more.

As far as refreshments go, there will be hot dogs, hamburgers and pizza available for attendees to munch on.

The auction will help raise money to repair the building’s roof, which Auction Chair Joseph Berlew said was already in pretty bad shape before weather conditions this past winter led to flooding in one of the bathrooms.

Being able to preserve the building is an important first step in Post 558’s mission to provide even more services to its veterans and the surrounding community.

The American Legion already offers a number of community outreach events through out the year, including clothing and food drives, as well as free Christmas party for children in the area with special needs. Post 558 also does weekly visits to Veterans in the local VA Hospital and the local Veteran’s Home.

With the help of monetary donations from places like Corcoran’s Funeral Home and Two Gals, Berlew is hopeful that the auction will be a huge success.

“It is great to see people support this cause,” he said.

Post 558 will be accepting donations until at least Thursday and those interested can drop off items at the Legion and give them to the bartender or any officer.